Five on Friday: 5 retro gadgets we would like to see make a comeback

SINGAPORE: The buzz on the tech street is that mobile phone company Nokia is bringing back its MVP of yesteryear - the Nokia 3310 - much to the delight of those old enough to remember when research was done in a library and pagers were cool.

The 3310 has a very special place in many people’s hearts. Sure, it clearly had far fewer swanky features than the model you’re currently using, but much like all young nubile first loves, it boasted batteries that could last for days before ever needing a recharge. And they were virtually indestructible – drops, spills, being sat on, they could take it all and still be up for the Snake game.

Getting nostalgic about a phone got us thinking: What other old gadgets would we love to make a comeback?

Here are five retro gems whose rebirth in this millennium we would most certainly celebrate.

Point-and-shoot cameras that use film





(Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Camerafiend)

Come on, you must remember that small thrill of sealing your precious little reel in an envelope and sending it off to the photo shop? Then comes the fretting about how they will turn out or in some cases, not come out at all.

The worry then turned to anticipation while you wait for the return of that very same envelope, followed by expectation as you tore it open to reveal your freshly-developed glossies (or matte if that’s what you preferred).

Voila, a cherished memory captured forever on film and a testament of your photography skills (or lack thereof).

Let’s face it: Smartphones may have made photographers of us all, but it also made us extremely lazy. Think back - when was the last time you actually printed any one of your 3,000 snaps?

Solo hand-held games like Casio’s Western Bar

Forget your Playstations, Xboxes and Wiis. Even ignore the good old Gameboy.

Let’s embrace the pioneers of video gaming and bring back the likes of Casio’s Western Bar. Lightweight and pocket-sized, those Game and Watch gems provided hours of good, clean and most importantly cheap fun.

No modern advancements needed here. Just the soothingly familiar Western Bar opening soundtrack, floating beer bottles waiting to be shot down and the crying cowboy are more than enough to exercise those hand-eye coordination muscles.

Oh, those simpler times.

The hi-fi set/mini-compo system





(Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Daniel Christensen)

Hands up all of you who desperately saved all your allowance money to buy one of these babies in the eighties and nineties. Owning the full hi-fi set meant you could play cassettes, CDs and record your personal best karaoke performances.

If you’re thinking we want the hi-fi set to make a comeback only to relive the sweet memories of crouching in front of the cassette tape deck, pressing play, record and rewind on repeat in hope of editing the radio deejay’s voice out of that week’s Top 40 countdown, you’re absolutely right.

But we are also in love with the idea of bringing back the glory days of the mixtape, when it was actually meticulously mixed on actual “tape” on the mini-compo set and not just a cut-and-paste Spotify playlist.

Sony waterproof Walkman

This is one hall-of-famer that has to be brought back, not just for nostalgic reasons but for its rightful place in pop culture history.

Even though it was usurped by the Discman, MiniDisc player and then the mighty iPod and iPhone, the original Walkman will always be the one which started our love affair with music on the go.





(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

In fact, its influence and desirability could very well have been the kickstarter of this generation’s obsession with consumer technology and aesthetics.

Which is why to give it it’s long due respect, we say bring back the rugged, splashproof Sports Walkman in its full yellow glory. Similar to the functionality of the returning Nokia 3310, this cultural icon will be a much-appreciated, hardier alternative to our preciously fragile mobile phones, perfect for use during sweaty workouts and around swimming pools. AM/FM radios, bass boost, auto-reverse playback and even the two-tape-deck option, we’ll take them all!

Cassette tapes





(Photo: AFP)

Not a gadget per se, but it is an important retro technology that is poised for a glorious return.

And it’s not just nostalgia – many new artists have taken to putting their new music on tape (as well as vinyl), believing it gives their music a unique warmth.

Maybe it’s time to return to that rich connection one gets from the physicality of the format, beginning with heading to the shelf to select a cassette instead of just summoning up a song via the search function.

Ignore the heartbreaking moments when your favourite tape snags and tangles, resulting in a painstaking operation to try to unravel the mess.

Instead, let’s embrace that glorious hiss of the leader tape spooling across through the playback heads before the music kicks in. Let’s boogaloo!