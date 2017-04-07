Five on Friday: 5 signs you might be too obsessed with Star Wars

SINGAPORE: Big news for Star Wars fans this week. Star Wars Day (May the 4th) this year will be marked with a run – on May the 6th (Thursday just doesn’t cut it for running).

Actually, the running bit of Singapore’s first Star Wars Run may well be secondary for most entrants who, let’s face it, will only be taking part for the goodie bag and its accompanying memorabilia.

But to be fair, there is some pretty decent stuff to be had, including Darth Vader and Yoda plushies which are also just about the right size to double up as doggie chew toys.

It’s no secret that Star Wars enthusiasts love their kit and memorabilia and take channelling the force to some very disturbing lengths.



Here are some signs that you too might just be a bit over-the-top Star Wars crazy.



YOUR SECOND LANGUAGE IS YODASPEAK





A hot air balloon in the likeness of Star Wars film character Yoda at the annual International Hot Air Balloon Festival at the former Clark US Air Force base, north of Manila on Feb 9, 2017. (Photo: TED ALJIBE/AFP)

“When nine hundred years old you reach, look as good you will not,” in Return of the Jedi, the wise one Yoda said.



Is there are a word for it? Yodaese? Yodalling? Ok, maybe the latter is something the Swiss do.

While Yodaspeak’s brevity ought to be lauded, having little regard for syntax is frankly disgraceful. And when your LinkedIn profile has an entry about your ability to speak like the Grand Jedi Master, then you have issues – obvs.

Word of advice: Garble the language all you want, but keep schtum on the worldly wise proverbs. They aren’t pick-up lines; they're just hot air.



YOU THINK THE PHANTOM MENACE IS A CINEMATIC TOUR DE FORCE







After a 16-year wait, a new Star Wars flick finally hit the screens in 1999. A prequel to the earlier trilogy, Episode 1: The Phantom Menace was by all accounts a steaming pile of bantha doodoo.

Which was a shame, because up until then you didn’t have to be a hardcore Star Wars fanatic to enjoy the preceding films - Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

But The Phantom Menace was proper sleep-inducing fare. And those who stayed awake couldn't grasp what was going on – even if they did find time to coo over how cute little Anakin was.



There will always be apologists for this sort of cack – and yes, they roam free among us.

We’re on to you.

You’re the sort who thinks Liam Neeson’s performance as Qui-Gon Jinn was far superior to his compatriot Daniel Day Lewis’s portrayal of a quadriplegic in My Left Foot. How can this be?

You’re the sort who has tried time and again to host viewing parties of the Phantom Menace at your community centre.

You. You are trouble.

YOU OWN LOTS OF STAR WARS OUTFITS

We’ve seen people like you before. At events, you stand upright with pride in your Stormtrooper gear, blaster in hand as you pose with all and sundry.

Then it’s time for your break; you stagger to a corner with your sweat-soaked helmet hair. It is as though someone upended a goldfish bowl on your head. Could there be a more lamentable sight?

Then again, you could do worse of course. In these humid climes dressing up as Chewbacca, Darth Vader or C3P0 is a much dafter thing to do.

And if you are getting married, do resist the temptation to break out the Stormtrooper costume. Not only will you look like a right old berk at the altar, it breaks the cardinal rule of only the bride wearing white on her wedding day.

Although, as the picture below will testify, being given away by Darth Vader seems pretty neat – even if C3P0’s gait is a far better approximation of a weepy, arthritic dad.







Bride Caroline Ritter is walked down the aisle by Darth Vader at her Star Wars-themed wedding in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre, Dec 17, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: AFP/ROBYN BECK)

YOU NEED TO RENT STORAGE SPACE FOR YOUR MEMORABILIA

Regular-size HDBs can’t really house too many things. Which is just as well, because who digs clutter?



Which is why we doff our hats to you – the over-eager Star Wars hoarder beaver – for propping up the storage industry. They surely are making a making a mint out of giving a home to your VHS releases of the originals, the Special Edition VHS release, the three DVD releases of the Original Trilogy, both DVD releases of the Prequel Trilogy and the Blu-rays.

Also tucked snug in storage – your Jedi robes (it’s ok - we all become fat), 7,500 bobbleheads and a few dozen malfunctioning light sabres.

And being the organised sort, you’re already making plans to upgrade your storage plan to include dozens of Dark Side and Light Side mementos which you will no doubt acquire from the Star Wars Run.



YOUR HOME IS A STAR WARS SHRINE







Star Wars collector Daryll Jones poses with a selection of his collection during an event in east London. (Photo: AFP/LEON NEAL)



Unlike Storage Joe above, you are the opposite. You are loath to let your prized tat out of sight, preferring to have them pimp out your crib in a style that’s best suited for a galaxy far, far away.

Were you to give us a tour of your digs, your hospitality would extend to first making us a cup of Dark Side Roast Coffee and some toast bearing Darth Vader’s likeness courtesy of the gleaming Darth Vader Imprinting Toaster.

We’ll then gingerly (wouldn’t want to clatter into scores of delicate Lego figurines) inch into the living room to lounge on a comfy Jabba the Hutt beanbag chair while admiring the distressed koi in your R2D2 aquarium.



The regional chapter of the Star Wars appreciation society regularly petitions UNESCO to make your home a World Heritage Site.