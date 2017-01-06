Five On Friday: Pop stars turned actors with the best and worst performances

SINGAPORE: When the new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s hotly anticipated war thriller Dunkirk debuted last month, the Internet was ablaze. And it was not because of the top veteran cast comprising Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Oscar winner Mark Rylance; nor was it because of Interstellar’s Hoyte van Hotema’s stunning cinematography.

Major sections of the World Wide Web which normally would not be concerned with the Dark Knight trilogy director’s work were in heart-palpitating mode after the first glimpse of their beloved One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles in his big acting debut.

Thanks to Nolan’s inspired and bold casting of the former boy-bander in his newest film about the defence and evacuation of British and Allied forces in Europe during World War II, the 22-year-old pop star can now add “actor” to his resume as he flexes his dramatic muscles playing a young soldier tested to the very limits of human survival.

Based simply on his brief appearances throughout the trailer (we count three scenarios), Styles’ rabid fans were more than ready to hand their idol the Best Actor Oscar, as they rain praise all over social media about his excellent acting chops.

We here at Channel NewsAsia reserve judgement on Harry’s acting style until the film actually opens in cinemas this July. But it did set us thinking: What other pop stars or musicians turned wannabe thespians have given the best and worst performances in films over the years?

Here’s our favourite five that truly deserve an award, be it the Oscar or a Razzie for creating memorable roles that truly transcended their musical careers.

Mariah Carey in Glitter (left) and in Precious (right)

It’s still hard to believe that the Mariah Carey in 2001’s Glitter was the same actress in 2009’s Precious. But we’re guessing the only way was up, after she received the Razzie for Worst Actress for her work in Glitter, which today still holds on as one of the lowest-rated films on almost every film critics’ list. The legendarily high-maintenance pop diva was a genuine revelation in the film Precious as she underwent 180-degree physical transformation, leaving her glossy celebrity veneer at the door in order to convincingly portray a drab but deeply empathetic social worker helping a troubled teenager in 1980s Harlem. Her most recent turn as Forest Whitaker’s character’s mother in Lee Daniel's The Butler shows she just might have it in her to perhaps take another stab at this acting business. After all, the chanteuse might just need this turnaround after her headline-making not-so Rockin’ New Year’s Eve concert meltdown in Times Square and the terribly-mocked Mariah’s World reality TV show.

David Bowie in The Man Who Fell To Earth (left), Basquiat (middle) and Labrynith (right)

David Bowie's death in early 2016 was not just an immeasurable loss to the world of music, but also to filmdom as well. The legend was not only an era-defining musical genius; he was also the inimitable actor with incomparable artistry and screen presence. His filmography was as individual, idiosyncratic and eclectic as fans would expect. His roles like Andy Warhol in Julian Schnabel’s Basquiat, the Goblin King Jareth in Labyrinth, a WWII POW in Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence an alien in The Man Who Fell To Earth and Pontius Pilate in Martin Scorcese’s The Last Temptation of Christ stood out as ones that only Bowie could inhabit, even if some were critically scorned at the time. Throw in his scene-stealing cameos in Zoolander, SpongeBob Squarepants, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige as Nikola Tesla, and without a doubt, David Bowie was a more than a rock star who dabbled in film. He was an actor and an artist.

Madonna won a Golden Globe playing Eva Peron in Evita

The Queen of Pop is undisputedly also the Queen of Razzies where she’s taken home five Worst Actress trophies and the dubious title of Worst Actress of the Century. But while many will agree that Madonna’s famous work tenacity has gotten her both to the top of the music charts and bottom of the DVD bargain bin, we reckon not all Madonna the actress bashing is justified. Yes, she’s made some terrible turkeys like Swept Away, The Next Best Thing alongside cult classics like Shanghai Surprise and Body of Evidence. But she has also made some good ones, including Desperately Seeking Susan, Dick Tracy and A League of Their Own and the obscure but great Dangerous Game by Abel Ferrara. Whatever you think of Madonna as an actress and film director (W.E.- a biopic of Wallace Simpson), there is no denying Madge loves the movies. Why else would she keep up with the cinematic output and putting up with the critical abuse? Bonus points for getting the Best Actress Golden Globe for playing Eva Peron in 1996’s Evita and the 1991 documentary Truth Or Dare though. Kudos.

Rihanna in the movie Battleship

Rihanna seemed poised to be the new poster child for bad singers turned actors after her first major role in 2012’s Battleship, an already bloated film adaption about a popular children’s board game. Her small supporting part as a tough-as-nails gunner didn’t give her a lot to do, but she still failed hopelessly at it. Who knows how much quicker Battleship would have sunk if she had been given a bigger role? So even after her Razzie for Worst Supporting Actress, the stunt casting continues. We’ll soon be seeing the pop star strut her stuff as an alien dancer in Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets as well as heist movie Ocean’s Eight, where she will be starring alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling. God help us all.

Will Smith garnered an Oscar nomination playing Muhammad Ali in Ali

As many have pointed out, two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith is the undisputed king of acting pop stars and the man doesn’t even sing. It was more than 30 years ago when we were first introduced to the rap stylings of DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince and who would have thought that one of them would become an award-winning movie star? After his success with family friendly, hip hop and rap chart-toppers like Summertime and Parents Just Don’t Understand, Smith quickly moved from popular hip hop/rap artiste to successful TV star to bona fide movie A-lister in a blink of a decade. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air showed that hip hop’s ultimate goofball also had some serious acting chops with his searing portrayal of a young gay con artist in Six Degrees of Separation.



He followed up by cementing himself as a real box-office draw and blockbuster leading man with Bad Boys, Independence Day and Men in Black, and the rest as they say, is Hollywood history. Now one of the most bankable stars in Tinseltown, Smith has played superheroes, he has played anti-heroes. He has played a Georgia golf caddy, a homeless single father and an undercover alien-immigration agent. He has played Muhammad Ali (for which he got a Best Actor Oscar nomination). And he will still rap the theme song of his hit television show on request. There’s nothing Will Smith cannot do.