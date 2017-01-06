Fox News replacing Megyn Kelly with Tucker Carlson in 9 p.m. slot

REUTERS - Fox News said on Thursday commentator Tucker Carlson will take over its 9 p.m. time slot to replace Megyn Kelly, who is leaving the network to join NBC.

Carlson's show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight," currently airs at 7 p.m. but on Monday will move into the later time period, after Bill O’Reilly’s “The O’Reilly Factor,” the top-rated show in cable news in 2016.

A few months ago Carlson replaced Greta Van Susteren at 7 p.m. when she left Fox News, which is known for its conservative voices, in September. Carlson had previously been a co-host on the weekend version of "Fox and Friends" and has frequently been a guest host for Sean Hannity at 10 p.m.

Carlson previously worked for CNN and MSNBC and is a co-founder of the Daily Caller news-commentary website.

Fox News is putting Martha MacCallum into Carlson's former time slot to anchor a new prime-time show that will chronicle President-elect Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. MacCallum, who has been with Fox News since 2004, is the co-anchor for "America's Newsroom" and had been a frequent fill-in for Kelly.

Kelly, one of Fox's biggest stars, is joining NBC News, where she will host a daytime and Sunday evening news show, the Comcast unit announced on Tuesday. Her Fox show, “The Kelly File,” had ranked second in cable news with total viewers and adults 25-54, the demographic most attractive to advertisers who buy time on news programs.

Kelly was one of several employees who last year accused Fox's founding chairman, Roger Ailes, of sexual harassment. Ailes denied the charges but left the network.

(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Bill Trott)