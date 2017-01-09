From prison to Prism: Apprentice actor Fir Rahman stars in play about urban development

SINGAPORE: After making waves playing a prison officer named Aiman in the film Apprentice last year, Fir Rahman is now taking on another character coping with a moral dilemma - this time onstage, as an urban development officer named Aman in Prism.

The Singaporean actor will play the lead in the restaging of the 2003 production by Toy Factory, which revolves around how old historical buildings in the fictional The Surrounding City are set to be demolished to make way for the new. In it, Fir’s character has to convince the residents to leave. The play begins its run on Feb 23 at Drama Centre Theatre.





Fir Rahman will play the lead in the restaging of the 2003 production by Toy Factory. (File photo: Xabryna Kek)

Last year was a rollercoaster ride for Fir, who not only had a critically acclaimed and award-winning film under his belt but also welcomed his second child - even as he had to cope with the passing of his father.

“It was quite hard. Three years ago, it was my mother, and five years ago, my elder brother,” he said, adding that he was optimistic about what 2017 will bring.

And this new year will kick off with Prism, where a bemused Fir pointed out how he’ll be playing yet another character coping with some tough decisions to make.

“From prison to Prism, Aiman to Aman,” he said on Monday (Jan 9), with a smile. “For Aman, he’s actually doing his job to take over the land for the future development. But at the same time, he has a dilemma - he loves his homeland and his home, but at the same time, he’s doing his job.”

For the actor, the idea of urban development at the expense of losing heritage was put into stark contrast during a recent trip to Melbourne, a place he frequented as a former cabin crew for Jet Star.

“It hasn’t changed since I was last there, six years ago. In fact, the construction site that was in front of my hotel back then was still there last week. Compare that to Singapore, which is totally different even from just two years ago,” Fir said, adding that he himself has had to deal with the loss of places dear to him.

File photo of Apprentice's lead actor Fir Rahman. (Photo: Xabryna Kek)

“One place I really cherished was my primary school, Lee Kuo Chuan, at Ah Hood Road off Balestier Road. The building is still there but it’s no more a school. When I drive past, I still imagine myself singing Majulah Singapura every morning,” he said.

Like Fir, the creative team behind Prism looked to their own personal experiences about losing places in Singapore that were dear to them.

For director Rei Poh, it was Katong Shopping Centre, which is slated to go on sale.

“I grew up in the East and my primary school is just right behind it. It’s very interesting that my generation are at the stage where our memories (are linked) with shopping centres. And we’ll start to have memories of perhaps Takashimaya or huge shopping malls, which I question - what do we want to give to later generations if we keep renewing?” said Poh, who added that while doing preliminary workshops with the actors on significant places that have been lost (or could be lost), sites like Dakota Crescent, Kampong Buangkok, Bidadari Cemetery all came up.

Deciding to restage a 16-year-old play and finding it still very relevant was particularly telling for Prism playwright Goh Boon Teck.





The actors and creative team behind Prism. (Photo: Toy Factory)

The Toy Factory chief artistic director pointed out that things haven’t changed since he first wrote the piece. Back then, he visited six countries in the region for inspiration.

“We were tearing down buildings, temples, covering up our riverways and pulling down old buildings because we just wanted a shiny skyscraper. And we’re still doing that now, to Dakota Crescent, Rochor Centre, and in the past, our National Theatre and National Library.” he said.

As these hard questions play out in Prism, its main actor will also be going through some sort of renewal as well. Next up for Fir will be a lot of theatre, something that he did before going into television and movies. In the pipeline are shows for Theatre Ekamatra and the Esplanade’s Pesta Raya festival. He’s also setting his sights on perhaps doing a musical, too.

“That’s my resolution for 2017 - I’ve been in theatre but not in musicals, so I think it’s a good thing to be able to do. And, of course, another film if possible.”