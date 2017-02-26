Guns N' Roses fans furious with organisers LAMC over queues, faulty payment system

SINGAPORE: Guns N’ Roses’ first concert in Singapore on Saturday (Feb 25) was arguably one of the most anticipated events of 2017 – but thanks to a barrage of complaints against organiser LAMC, it could well be in the running for being the “worst organised concert of the year”, in the words of one die-hard fan.

Guns N’ Roses fan Terence Wu told Channel NewsAsia that he had been waiting to see his favourite band 'live' for a very long time, but the joy of seeing them deliver what he felt was “a beyond fantastic performance” was marred by long queues, transport issues and the difficulty of buying food and drink through a broken cashless payment system.

“I didn’t pay this much money for my entire experience to be so horrible. To spend all my time in queues – first to get to the venue, then to get inside the venue, then a two-hour queue to get food and drink – instead of watching the band I came for?” the 40-year-old engineer said.

“The worst thing was, I followed LAMC’s instructions to pre-pay for ease on event day – from my car decal to a preloaded RFID (radio frequency identification) wristband – all of which didn’t help at all. So what was the point? Just to take all my money? I have money left in my RFID, which I was unable to fully utilise because they ran out of beer, and then told it will not be refunded. ”

“I accept that long queues are the norm for massive concerts, but this is utterly ridiculous,” said the regular concert-goer.

'I FELT LIKE I WAS TRAPPED INTO LOSING MONEY'

Wu was just one of many unhappy concert-goers who took to social media to vent their frustration about the concert at Changi Exhibition Centre.

Facebook user Steven Rostrom echoed Wu's comments. “Worst organised concert I've ever seen,“ he wrote on LAMC’s official Facebook page. “Poor location, poor traffic planning and marshalling, poor parking, poor entrance procedures (no ticket or security checks), poor food and beverages with horrendous queues…”

Another Facebook user, Tim Weiss wrote that the organisation of the show was “completely amateur and a complete disappointment to thousands of people, many whom travelled from abroad”.

Honey Omar and Grace Ang, who both flew in from Brunei specially for the concert, concurred. “The band were fantastic but it took too long to get in and even longer to get out," Omar said.

Ang, a Singaporean living in Brunei said: “I felt like I was trapped into losing money. Long queues to get credit and even longer to spend it. (The) no refunds (policy) is ridiculous if you don't let people spend their money," she said.

'I COULD WALK INTO THE MORE EXPENSIVE VIP AREA…'

Concert-goers also noted the lack of ticket checks at the entrance and hospitality gates, which saw the possibility of people strolling into sections they hadn't paid for.

Edmund Pang told Channel NewsAsia that no one had bothered to check his ticket throughout the entire concert.

“So why did I pay S$302 for my Pen A ticket for?” he said, referring to his ticket for the middle-priced category. “I could walk into the more expensive VIP area just as easily as another person with a cheaper Pen B ticket could walk into my section.”

Facebook user Darrel Chang said he had the same experience. “Not checking the actual tickets to the show? ... Who knows if people sneaked in or switched to Pen A?”

LAMC TO REFUND UNUSED CREDITS

The concert is one of the biggest rock shows held in Singapore, with close to 50,000 tickets sold, according to LAMC, which has also brought in acts like Metallica, Def Leppard, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

The Metallica concert in 2013 too, drew numerous complaints on social media.

In a post on its Facebook page early Sunday morning, LAMC promised to rectify the RFID credit situation. “We are apologetic to attendees who were unable to spend their full RFID credits,” it said.

“Our wish is for our audience to be fulfilled; we therefore pledge to refund the unspent RFID credits. We are working hard with our teams to formulate a refund process.”

It asked concert-goers to keep their wristbands and check for updates on its Facebook page where it said it would publicise “repayment measures” in due course.

But for at least one fan, it could be too little, too late.

“I know they are refunding the un-used RFID credits, but really there is nothing else they can do,” Douglas Khee told Channel NewsAsia. “The event was advertised from 1pm till 11.30pm… people paid for that full experience. Once spoilt, you can’t save it.”

Khee, who is a creative director in regional event organisation company, said: “We all know it’s not easy organising concerts of this scale. But I wonder: We bought tickets months ago, which leaves the organisers at least six months to plan and prepare. Six months of planning with one of the most famous band in the world in first-class Singapore, and this happened?"