Hymn for the weekend? Coldplay wants song requests for its Asian tour

SINGAPORE: This could bring a Rush of Blood to the Head - Coldplay fans in Asia have the chance to request a song at their upcoming concerts in the region.

In a post on their website on Monday (Mar 6), fans were invited to send in a video no longer than 15 seconds in length telling the British rock band which Coldplay song they would like the band to play.

The criteria? No background music in the video and very importantly, why they would like to hear their chosen song played live.

The video should be uploaded to Instagram with the name of the chosen song as a hashtag (e.g. #Shiver), the band's tag (@coldplay), the day of the concert as well as the appropriate show hashtag:

#SingaporeRequest

#ManilaRequest

#BangkokRequest

#TaipeiRequest

#SeoulRequest

#TokyoRequest

All 100,000 tickets for Coldplay's two shows in Singapore - to be held on Mar 31 and Apr 1 - are sold out. The band added a second show in the city-state after tickets to the original Apr 1 show were snapped up in less than two hours.

Coldplay last performed in Singapore in 2009, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.