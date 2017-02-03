Is Halfworlds a game-changer for original Asian content production?

BANGKOK: In today’s crowded TV landscape where top-quality drama is fighting hard for every potential eyeball, a dark action fantasy series made by Asians, in Asia, with a pan-Asian cast might be seen as an offering with limited appeal when matched against the likes of Westworld or House of Cards.

Yet HBO Asia’s Halfworlds, which has just started a second season, is finding an audience and perhaps showing the way for other productions in this part of the world.

While there have been many successful Asian-made television shows tailored for a local audience, like Korean idol dramas or Hong Kong soap operas, none has actively sought an amalgamation of regional talent, both in front of and behind the camera.

The show’s first season - which saw celebrated Indonesian auteur Joko Anwar direct eight episodes set in the back alleys of Jakarta while exploring the parallel worlds of blade-wielding demons and humans - was a ratings success across the region. So much so, that a second season was quickly commissioned.





Indonesian Reza Rahadian returns as Tony in Halfworlds season two (Photo: HBO Asia)

The sophomore effort continues with the exploration of Southeast Asia’s monster mythology and the region’s ancient spiritual beliefs, but this time on the streets of Bangkok. Thai filmmaker Ekachai Uekrongtham (best known for his films Beautiful Boxer and Skin Trade) has taken over the directorial reins and widens the Halfworlds universe by introducing audiences to several other Asian cultures. His new cast, joining season one’s Indonesian stars Reza Rahadian and Afifin Putra, is a mix from Thailand, Philippines and Taiwan.

Could this signal a new dawn for regional television, with the rise of Asian-made productions that embrace regional talent and tastes to make a lasting impact?

Director Ekachai thinks so.

“There’s definitely a rise in original Asian content which is good news for Asia,” he shared with Channel NewsAsia. “And I hope it will continue to be on the rise. I think it will be, because of economics. I think it makes sense, with China and all the happenings in the economic world. Because the greater the power you have economically, the more power you have in other areas.”

He believes that Asians are looking for more accurate representation on the small screen.

“It’s not just that we want to watch something that is (simply) about ourselves. We also want the world to see us the way we see ourselves,” he explained. “The way we are, not the way we have been presented or understood (to be like). I don’t think that we’ve been misunderstood, but I think that it’s also good to see two sides of things.

“I like to watch some content that originates from the West to see how they perceive Asians,” he continued with a smile. “So that you have two sides of the coin and it’s a fair deal. In fact, it’s a fairer deal!”

REGIONWIDE PRODUCTION HAS UNIQUE CHALLENGES

For Filipino actor Jake Macapagal, who plays new character Kaprey, a crime Kingpin based on the Philippines’ mythical creature Kapre, he’s simply glad that dynamics are changing.

“I always tell my colleagues that what I see is a bigger picture,” he shared with Channel NewsAsia. “We are included in a global market which is very important. (Halfworlds) is our own original content - an Asian story with our own culture. We need to have a voice and characters that are not punchlines or sidekicks. These are Asian characters. They are real people.”





Filipino thespian Jake Macapagal as crime kingpin Kaprey (Photo: HBO Asia)

Macapagal, who was in the German production of “Miss Saigon” and in the British-produced crime indie film Metro Manila, should know all about working in a multi-cultural environment. He shared that going into Halfworlds, he never saw himself as a foreigner in a Thai production.

“What is happening now is that everybody is banding together to come up with something. We are stronger by the numbers,” he said. “Asians are diverse, with different languages and different dialects. But something that ties us together is that we are all human. So with that kind of cultural difference, we find our sameness, which is great.”

He feels that Halfworlds is trailblazing the way for future similar productions.

“HBO Asia is doing something important. They are giving a voice to minorities, as well as life to characters from the region in a TV series that shows the richness of different cultures in Asia,” he said. “At the same time, the themes in the series are universal. So with all these characters that we give life to, we can show the world what we have here in Asia.”

Ekachai agreed, reiterating that Halfworlds is a collaboration between many different cultures which is a defining feature of Southeast Asia. But making trend-setting television such as this is not without its challenges

“People tend to think that Asia is homogenous but actually we’re very different. The acting style of the Indonesians, the Filipinos, the Taiwanese, the Thais, they are all quite different,” he said. “For me, the challenge was to find a strong creative vision to share with the actors so that despite the different acting styles, the emotional journeys that we are charting on the screen are somehow streamlined. I think there are similarities and there are differences. But once we have those emotional journeys very well charted, then the actors can all share.”

It helped that the director had, in his opinion, “some of the best talent working in their own countries” on the Halfworlds set. And this extended to far beyond the camera. Halfworlds is produced by HBO Asia with Singapore-based Infinite Studios, with Thailand-based Halo Productions providing production services in Bangkok. The on-set production crew hails from Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

“I think when you bring everybody into this creative pot and once your creative vision is clear, they all give you their best. Even if we all speak various different languages,” said Ekachai. “I love how the Indonesian stunt team work so well with the Thai stunt team and they have never met before (this)! It was also great to see the Thai production designer working with all the crew from Malaysia and Indonesia and they are all communicating. I think what’s important is that unified creative vision.”

ASIAN PRODUCTIONS NEED WIDER APPEAL

The other secret of making a successful Asian television series? To not only focus on appealing to an Asian audience.

“In the earlier part of my career, I used to say I would close my eyes, and imagine that my piece of work, if it was screened or watched by Eskimos, they would need to be able to connect,” he said with a laugh. “I think the interesting thing for me is the power of the art. It should be able to connect people despite their religions and their cultures”

So is this the future for Asian television?

Leonard Yip, senior lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s School of Film & Media Studies, thinks so.

“Halfworlds’ premise of drawing on demons from Asian folklore will already guarantee the use of talents across Asia, at least in casting. It is important that (we) create products that are authentic and specific to who we are as an individual, nation and region because if we are not going to no one else will,” Yip said.

“And if we do this very well, I strongly believe that our stories as told by film, TV & the internet will be viable globally and will garner a large audience.”

For Ekachai, he hope Halfworlds and the like will be more than a showcase of Asian talent.

“I want it to show that Asian quality. There is something I think is quite innate about Asian content, in that it does something to your brain as well as to your heart,” he said. “Like the Chinese films I grew up with where it tickle my brains but also still does some effect to my heart.”