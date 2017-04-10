Janet Jackson splits with billionaire Qatari husband: Report

NEW YORK: Singer Janet Jackson has split from her Qatari billionaire husband just three months after giving birth to their first child, according to a report by People Magazine on Saturday (Apr 8).

Businessman Wissam Al Mana, 42, and Jackson, 50, tied the knot in 2012.

Some reports said it was an amicable split, while others suggested the marriage ran into troubled waters over cultural differences.

Jackson postponed her "Unbreakable" world tour in April last year so they could focus on starting a family.

Jackson, is the youngest child of the famed Jackson singing family.



She had two previous marriages: a year-long union with soul singer James DeBarge in the mid 1980s, and to dancer Rene Elizondo Jr from 1991-2000.