Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan expecting second child

SINGAPORE: Mandopop star Jay Chou and his wife, Hannah Quinlivan, will be parents for the second time.

Chou confirmed rumours that his wife was pregnant on his Facebook page, saying in Mandarin that on Valentine's Day, "mummy's lover in her past life has arrived", implying that the new addition will be a boy.

Rumours of the pregnancy surfaced after Quinlivan was recently reported to have requested for an extended period of leave from work and had reduced her number of public appearances.

This is the couple's second child, after their first - daughter Hathaway - was born in July 2015, the same year they tied the knot.



