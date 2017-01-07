Jeff Bridges cements place in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges was described as "royalty" by his peers on Friday as he sunk his hands and feet into the cement at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre.

The 67-year-old actor, who has been nominated for a Golden Globe this year for "Hell or High Water," was surrounded by fellow actors and industry heavyweights, including Sharon Stone and Chris Pine, during the ceremony.

"He is a pillar. He is a backbone. He may as well be royalty," said Pine as he introduced the veteran actor. "Even within the business, actors are fangirling over Jeff Bridges all the time, including myself."

Pine added that Bridges, who won an Oscar in 2010 for his performance in "Crazy Heart," just "breathes love."

"He has a heart miles and miles wide. His bandwidth for love, compassion and positivity is something to really behold," Pine said.

Bridges, dressed in a suit and tie, recalled coming to the iconic theater as a kid and joked that his brother Beau had told him to "bliss out" and enjoy the imprint ceremony.

The actor has been a Hollywood leading man since the 1970s and is notably known for playing Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski in the 1998 Coen Brothers cult comedy classic "The Big Lebowski."