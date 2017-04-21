Joanne Peh, Qi Yuwu welcome new son

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp artistes Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu have welcomed the arrival of a baby boy, The Celebrity Agency confirmed on Friday (Apr 21).

The announcement comes just one week after the couple attended the annual Star Awards ceremony, where 33-year-old Peh picked up an All-Time Favourite Artiste trophy at the annual Star Awards.





Qi Yuwu and Joanne Peh at the Star Awards on Sunday (Apr 16). (Photo: Instagram/qiyuwu)

This is the couple's second child after the birth of their daughter - only known as Baby Qi - in August 2015.

The actors are known to be protective of their elder, never revealing her given name nor showing her face in full in pictures on social media.





A photo of Baby Qi shared by Joanne Peh on her Instagram page.

Thirty-three-year-old Peh said in October last year that the pregnancy was "unplanned and unexpected", but it still made her excited and her husband Qi "very happy".

"He found it hard to believe too," she had said.