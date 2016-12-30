John Grisham's 'The Whistler' heads US best-sellers list

REUTERS: John Grisham's novel "The Whistler" remained at the top of the U.S. fiction best-sellers list on Thursday.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "The Whistler" 1

John Grisham (Doubleday, US$28.95)

2. "Cross the Line" 2

James Patterson (Little, Brown, US$29)

3. "Two by Two" 3

Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, US$27)

4. "The Underground Railroad" 4

Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, US$26.95)

5. "No Man’s Land" 5

David Baldacci (Grand Central, US$29)

6. "Small Great Things" 7

Jodi Picoult (Ballantine, US$28.99)

7. "Tom Clancy True Faith and Allegiance" 6

Mark Greaney (Putnam, US$29.95)

8. "Night School" 8

Lee Child (Delacorte, US$28.99)

9. "Turbo Twenty-Three" 9

Janet Evanovich (Bantam, US$28)

10. "The Chemist" 12

Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown US$28)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. "Killing the Rising Sun" 1

O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt, US$30)

2. "The Magnolia Story" 2

Gaines/Gaines (W, US$26.99)

3. "Born To Run" 5

Bruce Springsteen (Simon &Schuster, US$32.50)

4. "Jesus Always" 3

Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson, US$15.99)

5. "Settle for More" 7

Megyn Kelly (Harper, US$29.99)

6. "Hillbilly Elegy" 9

J.D. Vance (Harper, US$27.99)

7. "The Undoing Project" 4

Michael Lewis (Norton, US$28.95)

8. "Guinness World Records 2017" 6

Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records, US$28.95)

9. "Cooking for Jeffrey" 8

Ina Garten (Clarkson Pitter, US$35)

10. "Tools of Titans" 10

Timothy Ferriss (HMH, US$28)

(Copyright © 2016 Publishers Weekly. Week ending Dec. 25 2016, powered by Nielsen Bookscan © 2016 The Nielsen Company)

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant)