Justin Bieber teams up with YouTube star Piko-Taro in Softbank ad: Report

SINGAPORE: Canadian pop star Justin Bieber declared his love for Japanese YouTube sensation Piko-Taro's Pen Pineapple Apple Pen (PPAP) video on Twitter last year, and this has led to an unlikely collaboration.

The two were recently featured together in a commercial for Japanese telecommunications and Internet company Softbank.

According to a report by tech news site CNET, the Japanese company released a minute-long behind-the-scenes video that shows Bieber and Piko-Taro appearing in the commercial.



In the video, Bieber walks into a classroom and meets a surprised Piko-Taro who is seen to be acting as a teacher with the lyrics from his viral song PPAP written on the blackboard. Bieber is then seen attempting to perform the popular dance routine from Piko-Taro's hit video.