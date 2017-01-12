Kim Woo-Bin's brush with Philippine police in case of mistaken identity

SINGAPORE: Who would have thought that filming Master, the latest South Korean action thriller, would cause so much trouble for movie star Kim Woo-Bin?



While filming in Manila, he found himself embroiled with the Philippines’ Criminal Investigation Department.

“A few days before I was about to go back to Korea, our PD (Korean term referring to the person in charge of managing a production) asked for my passport," Kim related the incident to Channel NewsAsia in Singapore where he was promoting the film on Thursday (Jan 12). "Turns out the Philippine police were looking for a person who's on the run for fraud and involved in some scam. And that the person shares the same name as me!”

Kim's real name is Kim Hyun Joong. He revealed that it took an entire week to resolve the issue of mistaken identity and prove that he wasn't the person police were looking for.

“I was actually brought to the investigation room and they took my photos and took fingerprints!” he said with a laugh. “But thanks to the people who were working for the film, I was able to be released much sooner than expected. And guess what? In the end, I found out that the criminal they were looking for is a lady!”

TAKING KOREAN MOVIES TO THE NEXT LEVEL

Master, which also stars Lee Byung-Hun and Gang Dong-Won, is about the investigation of a massive Ponzi scheme. Filming took the cast and crew on location to the streets of the Philippine capital - to the alleys of Manila’s Tondo district, the Manila Cathedral, as well as the city's largest bridge. This was the first time both sides of the Jones Bridge were blocked off for a Korean shoot.

With such high production values coupled with a commercial box office appeal, Master seems to be bucking the trend for the current crop of blockbuster Korean movies looking to break out internationally. But what do the stars and director feel the next step should be?

Gang, a casting favourite for top Korean directors and known for films such as The Thieves and Kundo, thinks that “Korean film is doing pretty well compared to the other countries.”

“This is such a small country so I think we’re doing pretty good,” he shared. “But we are not growing as fast (as we should be) … My seniors (in this industry) made this great market for us here in Korea. So I think the next step for my generation is to go abroad. We need to keep trying more and more. Hopefully it’s going to happen soon,” he said.

For director Cho Ui-Seok, he believes it’s time for this generation of actors to “explore different genres”.

“We are now very loved by the Asian market. Because of the language barrier, maybe we cannot go all over world but it’s great that we are tapping into China and in turn, the Asian market,” he shared. “I’m pretty sure the new wave of filmmakers is coming so there is still room to develop further," he added.

Master opens in theatres in Singapore on Jan 13.