Kindness matters, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge tells schoolchildren

LONDON: Britain's Duchess of Cambridge told a group of children to look for opportunities to be kind as she and her husband Prince William visited a primary school on Monday as part of a campaign to raise awareness of children's mental health issues.

William and Catherine attended a "Big Assembly" event at a London school as part of the "Heads Together" campaign that the couple and the prince's younger brother Prince Harry are spearheading to tackle the stigma of mental health in Britain.

"If you see someone who you think might need help, try to be kind to them. Keep a look out for them if they are on their own or seem sad or worried. Perhaps they just need a hug or someone to talk to," Catherine told the assembly.

"I know it is hard if you are feeling down yourself. But helping someone out will also make you feel so much better too."

Catherine, who is patron of the children's mental health charity Place2Be, and William watched pupils perform role plays about kindness. They also presented Place2Be's first "Kindness Cup" to a young girl.

The charity wants to inspire kindness among adults and children during Children's Mental Health Week 2017, which began on Monday.

On Sunday, William and Catherine took to the track for a short race with Harry as they joined a training day for runners competing for Heads Together in April's London Marathon.

