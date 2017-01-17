Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Korean pop singer Rain to wed actress Kim Tae-Hee: Report

Korean pop singer Rain and actress Kim Tae-Hee will tie the knot, according to a Korean Herald report on Tuesday (Jan 17) which said he announced it in a handwritten letter.

  • Posted 17 Jan 2017 14:08
  • Updated 17 Jan 2017 14:10
Korean pop star Rain announced he will be tieing the knot with actress Kim Tae-Hee. (Photo: Facebook@JungJiHoon.a.k.a.Rain)

SEOUL: Korean pop singer Rain and actress Kim Tae-Hee will tie the knot, according to a Korean Herald report on Tuesday (Jan 17) which said he announced it in a handwritten letter.

“I am ready to be a good husband and a man as the head of a household. She (Kim) stood by me through thick and thin,” the message from the 35-year-old read. “She’s the greatest gift of all.”

According to the singer's agent, the exact date of the wedding has not been revealed but it is expected to be a small and private ceremony.

The two pop stars are known to be dating since 2012.

- CNA/mn