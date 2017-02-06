Lady Gaga performs patriotic, high-flying Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES: For a few minutes, Lady Gaga took over the Super Bowl on Sunday night (Feb 5).



At American television's biggest event, the Hollywood singer performed a medley of her hits, ranging from her 2008 album The Fame all the way to her most recent, Joanne.

But Gaga started on a patriotic note, belting out lines of God Bless America and This Land Is Your Land beneath a sky of red, white, and blue lights, held up by hundreds of drones.







Lowered down to the field, she burst out into Poker Face one of her first hits. She then transitioned into Born This Way dancing alongside dancers clad in purple.





She then sang Telephone which many speculated would be a golden opportunity for Beyonce, who was featured on the track, to jump in.

Less than a week after her bombshell announcement that she is pregnant with twins, Beyonce did not participate.

Following that came one of Gaga's most recent hits, A Million Reasons. Gaga also sang Bad Romance while clad in glittery shoulder pads before ending the performance by dropping the mic and leaping off a tall set of stairs.





This is the second year in a row that Gaga has hit the field at the Super Bowl after singing the national anthem at the 2016 edition.

Before tonight, there was speculation that Gaga, who is a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump, would use her performance to send a political message.

However, the performance was devoid of any political statements and mostly focused on unity as the main theme.