Little Mix win 'British single' prize at BRIT Awards

LONDON: British girl band Little Mix won the "British single" prize at the 2017 BRIT Awards for their song "Shout Out to My Ex" in London on Wednesday, beating off competition from the likes of group Coldplay and rapper Tinie Tempah.

The four-member band, who found fame on television show "The X Factor", opened the awards show, which mainly honours British music and artists, with a lively performance of the song.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Toby Chopra)