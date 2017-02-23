Channel NewsAsia

Little Mix win 'British single' prize at BRIT Awards

British girl band Little Mix won the "British single" prize at the 2017 BRIT Awards for their song "Shout Out to My Ex" in London on Wednesday, beating off competition from the likes of group Coldplay and rapper Tinie Tempah.

  • Posted 23 Feb 2017 05:10
Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of British band Little Mix arrive for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The four-member band, who found fame on television show "The X Factor", opened the awards show, which mainly honours British music and artists, with a lively performance of the song.

(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Toby Chopra)

- Reuters