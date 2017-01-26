Madonna seeks to adopt two more children in Malawi

LILONGWE: U.S. pop star Madonna has applied to adopt two more children from Malawi, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday, after previously adopting two other infants from the southern African country.

Some Malawians opposed the previous adoptions, accusing the government of allowing Madonna, as a global celebrity, to skirt laws that ban non-residents from adopting children in Malawi.

"She has filed an application expressing interest to adopt two more kids from Malawi. As a court, we adjourned the matter for a ruling (in the next two weeks)," judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula said.

"The court will either grant the adoption order or might not," Mvula said.

He could not provide details on the children Madonna wants to adopt, saying it was against the law to divulge such particulars at this stage.

Madonna's representatives in Los Angeles were not immediately available for comment.

Madonna, 58, adopted Malawian children David Banda and Mercy James in 2006 and 2009. The mega-selling pop singer has two other childern, Lourdes and Rocco, from previous relationships.

