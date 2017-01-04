Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News to join NBC - source
REUTERS - Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly has decided to leave the network to join NBC News, a source close to NBC said on Tuesday.
Fox is a unit of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox. Comcast Corp owns NBC News. The move was first reported by The New York Times.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
- Reuters