Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Miami the Spaniel charms judges to win British dog show Crufts

An American Cocker Spaniel named Miami won the top prize at Britain's Crufts dog show in Birmingham on Sunday.

  • Posted 13 Mar 2017 12:20
American Cocker Spaniel Miami poses with its handler Jason Lynn after being awarded best in show during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
American Cocker Spaniel Miami runs with its handler Jason Lynn after being awarded best in show during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 12, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Katie McCloughlin lies with Topsy, her English Setter, during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman kisses her American Cocker Spaniel during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman sits with an Italian Spinone during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Father Michael Doherty shows his Weimaraner during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Sky (L) and Tina Westwood cuddle their Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Elsa during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Pointers are judged during the third day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Maltese dogs are groomed during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Yorkshire Terriers are shown during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
prev
next

LONDON: An American Cocker Spaniel named Miami won the top prize at Britain's Crufts dog show in Birmingham on Sunday.

The black, white and brown gundog, whose full name is Afterglow Miami Ink, was crowned "Best in Show" after four days of competing with nearly 22,000 other dogs from 56 countries.

"He's pretty special ... I'm absolutely shocked and thrilled," handler Jason Lynn said after Miami won the finale of the 126-year old show, which is billed as the world's largest.

Frankie, a miniature poodle, came second and was named "Reserve Best in Show" after a seven-dog final at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Louise Ireland)

- Reuters