Movie review: Arrival is not your average alien-busting, UFO-blasting sci-fi movie

SINGAPORE: If your idea of an alien movie is Will Smith punching one in Independence Day or face-hugging creatures bursting out of chests ready to battle Sigourney Weaver, then Arrival is not the film for you.

But if you’re a fan of more cerebral sci-fi thrillers, then French-Canadian Denis Villeneuve’s latest film is this year’s must-watch alien movie.

Without giving too much away, Arrival’s premise is pretty much its title: When 12 alien spaceships looking like giant lozenges quietly land on earth and trigger worldwide panic, Amy Adams' linguist and Jeremy Renner’s physicist are recruited by the US military to try to communicate with the new visitors.

The big important question - what is the new arrivals’ purpose on earth? With no shared language, the mission is easier said than done.

With a CV of pitch-black work like Sicario, Prisoners and Incendies, Villeneuve brings the same sensibility to his visceral story-telling in Arrival to deliver an astounding, intelligent wedge of science fiction.

Based on the engrossing novella by science fiction writer Ted Chiang called Story Of Your Life, Arrival is a sombre and cerebral study of many current hot-button, big picture existential ideas - humanity, time, reality, language and the notion that communication over conflict is powerful enough to change the world.

Under Villeneuve's confident and assured direction, cinematographer Bradford Young’s beautifully controlled but disorienting camerawork and Johann Johannsson's wondrously other-worldly score come together to amplify the story, creating a cinematic narrative that is altogether at once thrilling, disturbing, heartbreaking and striking.

Most importantly, Villeneuve never falls prey to the possibility of bombast which is typical of mainstream sci-fi films. Simply put, Arrival is Christopher Nolan, Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg all rolled into one with a heavy helping of Duncan Jones’s Moon and Robert Zemecki’s Contact.

Amy Adams as the leading lady is sublime and mesmerising, doing what she does best with all her film characters - oscillating between fear, wonder and resolve while still remaining unequivocally human and believable in the most extraordinary and impossible of circumstances. A Best Actress Oscar nomination is on the cards.

The many parallels with our real world and the current state it is in will be inevitably be drawn, making the cinematic journey all the more prescient. Even if it was never Villeneuve’s intention to be political, it captures the mood of a post-US election, post-Brexit society where fundamental change has created an unsettled feeling among some.

If anyone has any qualms about Villeneuve being at the helm of the sacred sequel to Ridley Scott’s Bladerunner, it should be laid to rest now. With Arrival, he has made a sci-fi sized statement about his craftsmanship all on his own.



Genevieve Loh's score for Arrival: 4/5