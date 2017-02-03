Movie review - Does Resident Evil: The Final Chapter leave you wanting more?

SINGAPORE: Wake up alone and confused in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. High-kick and kill your way through hordes of zombies. Join a group of survivors. Undertake a mission to fight leather clad baddies and engage in the never-ending battle to defeat the dastardly Umbrella Corporation and its nefarious T-virus. Cliffhanger ending.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

Fifteen years and six films in, the story arc of Resident Evil, the sci-fi film series loosely based on the popular Japanese video game franchise of the same name, hasn’t changed one bit. But seriously, were you expecting anything else from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter?

Ok, maybe the big difference here is that (via its very convincing title) the audience is expected to believe that this will be the very final instalment and the end of the road for Milla Jovovich’s indefatigable Alice. Not “final” as in Resident Evil: Extinction, which they announced back in 2007, but this time, truly, ultimately, definitively the end of an era sort of “final”.

That said, whether you really believe that the people behind the world’s most successful video game movie franchise are ready to kill their golden goose doesn’t really matter because writer/director Paul W.S. Anderson - and Jovovich’s husband - is giving you everything he’s got and the kitchen sink with this one. He’s even even gone as far as to finally give an explanation as to why the evil corp unleashed the horrible virus.

All Resident Evil films have always been unapologetic frenzied fun made for the fans. And this one is no different. Through plain dogged determination, The Final Chapter defiantly rehashes and celebrates the franchise's own history, past and present characters and action sequences. But anytime you start questioning the absurdity of proceedings, count on being bamboozled by a barrage of zombie beasts, cliff dives, catapult fireballs and last minute escapes to sidetrack.

And amidst some adequate sci-fi horror imagery, there is a strange comfort knowing that when it comes to enjoying Resident Evil films, you are can leave your brain at the door and marvel at the impressive stunt work and fight choreography that sees a strong female lead butt-kick all sorts of monsters. Even if you’re slightly annoyed that it never offers anything fresh or even incidentally clever.

Sure, some might say it’s a fine line between homage and rip-off, especially when there are scenes very reminiscent of the action-fueled visual feast that was Mad Max: Fury Road. But in its mimicry, The Final Chapter just reaffirms the franchise's unapologetic proclivity for energetic, relentless brash action. So much so that even though the movie never reaches the storytelling depth or visual finesse of others in the same genre, it remains resolutely mindless entertainment.

Genevieve Loh's rating: 2.5/5