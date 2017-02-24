Movie Review: Hidden Figures is feel-good cinema that overcomes some clichés

SINGAPORE: It feels strange to describe a film about segregation, racism and sexism as “feel-good”. But that is exactly what Hidden Figures is.

Director’s Theodore Melfi’s film about the previously untold real-life story of three boundary-breaking African-American women whose calculations for NASA were integral to several historic space missions is a testament that a movie that is neither cinematically adventurous nor artistically esoteric can still surprise and satisfy.

As long as it’s as informative, enlivening and entertaining as this one.

Full of clichés from historical movies about brilliant minds, some might argue that Hidden Figures belongs less in the Best Picture Oscar nominee pool and more in the inspirational biopic section of Sunday night television. But look beyond the Oscar-bait monologues that allow actors to show off their skills, moving montages incorporating historical news footage, and power walks against a soaring soundtrack from the likes of Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer, and you’ll realise that these well-worn tropes never derail the overall message or over-sentimentalise the story of these three pioneering women.

Based on Margot Lee Shetterly's non-fiction book, the film centres around superlative mathematician Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), who crunched the numbers needed for astronaut John Glenn’s successful orbit of the Earth, Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), who had to fight educational segregation to become NASA's first female African American engineer, and Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), the organisation's first black supervisor who oversaw the computer pool.

This is a story most of the world doesn't know. But thanks to the combined ferocity of actresses Henson, Spencer and Monáe, it’s one that won’t be soon forgotten.

And even though poetic licence was taken (their achievements weren't contemporaneous in reality), it is the chemistry and banter between these three that is the film's winning formula.

The breezy script, with its lighthearted optimism, dwells on several big-picture ideas without going overboard. Whether it’s letting us peek into the inner workings of the space program or choosing to concentrate on the intelligence and warmth of the trio and their community rather than on ego, the film hits all its marks. It takes care not to simply paint a simplified picture of heroes and villains by having the spot-on Kirsten Dunst and Jim Parsons play characters who perpetuate the racist status quo and Kevin Costner as Katherine’s progressive boss.

The film also deliberately opts to revel in the women’s successes, trials and tribulations. And it wants the audience to do so too.

It doesn’t ever hide its intention of being a crowd-pleaser, designed specifically to make audiences cheer in moments of triumph and cringe in the ugly face of discrimination.

As a result, we get a character-driven drama that is very self-aware about how to handle its racially-charged framework with sensitivity while keeping the spirit of an appealing commercial film and paying tribute to its incredible subjects.

Hidden Figures goes beyond its civil rights backdrop to find a footing as an inspirational story about collective triumph and the communistic spirit. And by doing so, the film ends up feeling current, and not just a preachy reminder of a troubling history.



It subtly delivers a message that might very well help us in today’s crazy world - that if we all work together, regardless of race or gender, the impossible can be achieved. And that is “feel-good” cinema done just right.

Genevieve Loh's rating: 4/5