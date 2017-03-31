Movie Review: Ignore the Ghost in the Shell controversy and enjoy the spectacle

SINGAPORE: Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll be aware of the raging controversy about the casting of Scarlett Johansson as the Major in director Rupert Sanders’ Ghost in the Shell.



Many have insisted that because the character in Masamune Shirow’s original 1989 manga - and the resulting seminal 1995 anime film by Mamoru Oshii - was Japanese, so too should be the heroine in this live-action, Hollywood-made adaptation. Others, including Oshii himself, have piped up to say that issue is moot because the story is all about a woman whose consciousness has been transplanted into a wholly synthetic cyborg body and anyone could play the role.

Right from the get-go of this Ghost in the Shell, with a direct copy of a shot from Oshii’s anime classic, this issue is acknowledged with the heroine rising from a milky white bath with a cyborg body completely bathed in blinding white light.

A pointed message, maybe?

As the story progresses, it even addresses and, to some extent, explains the reason for this racial switch. Will that be enough to appease its detractors? It all depends on which side of the Ghost in the Shell fence one sits on.

What most people will agree on will be Sander’s eye for the dazzling. No one will contest that the director - best known for Snow White and the Huntsman - has managed to create a glittering, action-packed visual spectacle.



He’s obviously a fan of the franchise, paying homage to Oshii at every turn, from low-angle shots of clustered apartment blocks to spider tanks. With elaborate CG variations and massive holograms, there are also the obvious cyberpunk dystopia echoes of Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner and Fritz Lang’s Metropolis while triggering memories of the Wachowskis’ The Matrix (which in itself was inspired by Oshii’s Ghost in the Shell). With design eye candy overflowing in almost every frame tied together with some impressive fight scenes, it all comes together in one luminously hallucinogenic combustion.

But a film can only rely so much on its dazzling audio-visual design and action sequences - especially when it isn’t novel. And just as its reverence to the original narrative starts to wear thin, Ghost in the Shell attempts a fresh take on the original story. Sadly, what could have been the very thing that worked to elevate this installment within the oeuvre ends up being burdened by the too-familiar tropes of Hollywood screenwriting clichés.

All the philosophical themes are presented but feel oddly redacted to a point that, by the third act, the film seemed almost unwilling to delve deeper into a proper existential discussion about identity and duality or humanity and technology. Perhaps it was unavoidable, but the film was on a path that was all style and no soul. It felt lacking a sense of human depth, even with its hardworking international supporting cast of a wonderful Takeshi ‘Beat’ Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Michael Pitt and Pilou Asbæk.

And it must be said that Johansson, in spite of the controversy, is believable as the Major. She does her best to channel an amalgamation of her similar past roles in Under The Skin, Lucy and even The Avengers to give us one version of her butt-kicking heroine with out-of-this-world abilities.

But is that enough? Especially for an already over-scrutinized film? Indeed, this calculatedly safe, big-budget Hollywood film will forever be compared to its groundbreaking predecessors which, be it in anime film or manga form, became THE cyperpunk standard by taking risks. And though it may not be as introspective or revolutionary as the ones that came before it, this Ghost In The Shell has just enough visually stunning moments to make it worth a trip to the cinema for you to decide for yourself.

Genevieve Loh's rating: 3/5