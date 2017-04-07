Movie review: Imitation of (Alien) Life

SINGAPORE: They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I’m guessing “they” must be the cast and crew of Life.

The premise of this Sci-Fi movie is weirdly familiar. A team of scientists aboard the International Space Station take custody of an alien organism collected from Mars. The “all muscle, all brain, all eye” organism, after being subjected to rigorous testing, gets prodded into, erm, life. All hell breaks loose as the voracious alien life-form terrorises and picks off the crew with deadly swiftness and copious icky body horror. Sound like something you know?

Director Daniel Espinosa is obviously a fan of Ridley Scott’s Alien, which as every card-carrying fan knows, was inspired by 1958’s It! The Terror from Beyond Space. Life is an Alien clone and unabashedly so. Unapologetically derivative and borrowing heavily from obviously better films that went before, it’s almost as if Life wants its audience to tick off all the requisite Sci-Fi genre boxes and spot similarities to other more revered favourites (Hey, isn’t that from The Thing? Gravity?).

The mileage you get from Life depends entirely on what you want and expect from a Sci-Fi movie. If you’re after something cerebral and provocative like Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival, you’ll need to look elsewhere because this film is clearly satisfied to be nothing more and nothing less than a brazen regurgitation of ideas, characters and situations which film fans have seen many times over.

Comparisons are inescapable. But Life doesn’t do a bad job, ratcheting up the tension for slow-burn release. By confining his characters within the claustrophobic grey-walled space station and shooting through glass windows, portals and doors, Espinosa augments the cramped atmosphere while offering up constant visual reminders of the barriers that protect but also stand in the way of further and necessary exploration and understanding of life and beyond.

It’s a tension the film manages to maintain throughout, aided by an incredible translucent, tentacled creature design that manages to stake its claim in the history of extraordinary cinematic alien species.

Cast-wise, like most horror films, the characters are pretty thinly sketched. But that said, the main actors work with the limited material and play to their strengths with Jake Gyllenhall standing out with a world-weary earnestness to his role as Dr David Jordan, Rebecca Ferguson as tough, no-nonsense crew captain Dr Miranda North and Ryan Reynolds playing a post-Deadpool Ryan-Reynolds-in-space.

Truth be told, from the offing of a character earlier than expected to the alien wreaking havoc from within the human body (thankfully, the filmmakers resisted the urge to outright lift Alien’s iconic chestburster scene), there are times when Life feels like reheated leftovers. But all that said, this is a visually stunning, well-performed effort with an ending that will make an impact, even if you’re smart enough to see it coming a few minutes earlier.

Genevieve Loh's rating: 3/5