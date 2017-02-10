Movie review: Is The Lego Batman movie awesome?

SINGAPORE: Most of us would agree that everything was awesome in 2014’s unexpected “block”-buster hit, The Lego Movie. But just when you thought there was no way any follow-up could better that, along comes The Lego Batman Movie.

An irreverent lampoon of every version of its titular superhero, I daresay (in February no less) that this will go down as one of the funniest movies of 2017.

With disarming self-awareness, this non-stop bullet train of send-ups, one-liners, sight gags, and relentless pop-culture references boisterously rocks right up to your face and dares you not to guffaw alongside it. And laugh-out-loud you most definitely will, as you get swept up in a frenetic onslaught of jokes that come at a pace so fast and furious, you don’t know whether you’re howling at the first gag or the next three that are hurtling towards you.

The Lego Batman movie is manic, but it's also magic simply because it’s unafraid to laugh at itself and the big studio backing it. That means openly nibbling the hands that feed it, including the sacred franchises that came before, as well as the entire DC universe it’s set in.

From Tim Burton’s classics and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight to the 1960s television series and Super Friends, no one is spared. Not Adam West nor Christian Bale and certainly not Ben Affleck. Everyone connected to the legacy gets a cheeky poke and an ingenious send-up.

But this is no hatchet parody job. Director Chris McKay and his inventively witty band of writers, led by Seth Grahame-Smith, clearly understand, love and respect the hallowed Caped Crusader heritage, DC comics and the genre itself. With the most astute and affectionate of ribbing and roasting, they have successfully planted their film squarely in the Batman legacy while capturing the zeitgeist of The Dark Knight and the heart of the most devoted fanboy.

The hook? Psychoanalyzing a billionaire playboy/masked vigilante (voiced by a spot-on gravelly Will Arnett) who is essentially a braggy egomaniac with douchebag tendencies, no close friends and unchecked daddy issues.

Who is loner hero Batman without his arch nemesis the Joker (Zach Galifianakis) and his relationships with butler Alfred (Ralph Fiennes), over-eager Robin (Michael Cera) and Batgirl (Rosario Dawson)?

The cleverness extends to the thoughtful deconstruction of the superhero film, zooming in on all the little but important details that fans and non-fans will truly appreciate. Scenes of Batman microwaving a fancy lobster dinner and then eating it alone on a little bat boat or laughing inappropriately at Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire will affect you in ways that you didn’t think was possible with Lego mini figures.

Yes, you actually start to relate to them.

The film not only relies on many distinctive franchise touchstones like the Penguin's Iceberg Lounge, it goes one further by building up some hilariously inspired set pieces. Whether it’s Batman’s unannounced visit to Superman's (Channing Tatum) Fortress of Solitude or the ultimate assembly of classic movie villains like Voldemort, Sauron, Gremlins and even Doctor Who’s Daleks, this is pure fanboy wish-fulfillment entertainment.

Sure at one point it gets just a tad too schmaltzy for my taste. But then the film self-referentially does what it does best and corrects the mood almost as soon as it was sprung onto the audience.

And therein lies the genius of it all. This is the kind of superhero movie we need in the deluge of superhero films and genre fatigue.

One that is not afraid to open with a black screen and a Michael Jackson song lyric, or make you laugh with “POW-BAM” fight captions and guns that go “pew pew”. One whose humour oscillates from sophisticated to silly in a heartbeat, even as it balances action with wit. One that both adults and kids will enjoy. One that got everyone all thinking that maybe every superhero movie should now be made using Lego.

Genevieve Loh's rating: 4/5