Movie review: Kirsten Tan's Pop Aye

SINGAPORE: When one thinks of a buddy road trip movie, the combination of a Thai elephant and a middle-aged down-and-out architect rarely comes to mind.

Yet Singaporean writer-director Kirsten Tan nails it with her unlikely but completely charming duo, as she paints a quiet and tender cinematic portrait of the struggles of modernity, touching on regret and redemption, loss and loneliness.

Thana (Thaneth Warakulnukroh) is an architect going through a mid-life crisis (both his career and marriage are at risk of crumbling), which he thinks he can redress by purchasing what he believes to be his long-lost childhood pet elephant from a street vendor in Bangkok on a whim. Upon the disapproval of his huffy wife Bo (Penpak Sirikul), Thana ends up embarking on a journey on foot, to bring the elephant back to his home village in northern Thailand.

Thanks to a wonderfully understated but wholly authentic performance by Warakulnukroh, the bromance between his Thana and Popeye the elephant (played by Bong the elephant) is palpable and infectious, completely drawing you, the viewer, in for an unexpected journey with them as they make their way back to their home village.

Pop Aye is not the slow-burning arthouse indie you might initially be led to believe it would be. The film, like all great road movies before it, really flies on the chemistry between its travelers and the people they meet along the way.

Zipping with a rhythm and pace one would not expect with a lumbering elephant as a co-lead, Tan cleverly lets a cacophony of eclectic characters - a saint-like homeless man (Chaiwat Khumdee), a pair of enthusiastic policemen and a heart-breaking aging transgender woman (Yukontorn Sukkijja) - veer her odd couple’s adventures from pathos to comedy and back again.

Guided by Tan’s unhurried direction, the film’s central theme of self-discovery is fleshed out with just the right amounts of irony, un-sentimentality and humour.

With the lush cinematography by Chananun Chotrungroj capturing the quietly strong voice of the vast Thai countryside, the road is clearly Tan’s potent metaphor for breakthrough and expansion, reinforcing the commentary about the exhaustion of dreams, one’s roots and self-awareness, about the passage of time and ultimately, about the inevitable pace of urbanity and economic development.

But Pop Aye is not simply just an elegiac and wistful riff. With a lot of heart bubbling just underneath throughout, the film also speaks of the possibilities of the future. And when it simmers to the surface, you’ll realise this is one road trip well worth taking.

Genevieve Loh's review: 4/5