Movie review: Live By Night is a gangster film that misses most of its targets

SINGAPORE: Ben Affleck’s latest film Live By Night is such a love letter to gangster films that one might be led to believe that all Bat-fleck did during his downtime from playing the Dark Knight was sit around and watch classic mobster movies.

Deliberately fashioned in the style of such films from the 1930s and 1940s, Live By Night sees Affleck direct-write-act-produce the story of Joe Coughlin, a World War I veteran turned prohibition-era gangster who, after crossing a mob boss by pilfering both his cash and woman, ends up being forced into the violent world of revenge and ruthless ambition of gangsters

Affleck’s fourth directorial effort sees him return to his familiar filmmaking stomping ground of Boston, as he adapts the 2012 novel by Dennis Lehane. Affleck’s admiration and intimacy with Bostonian author Lehane’s work (who also wrote Mystic River and Shutter Island) is obvious, seeing how he made his directorial debut a decade ago with a first-rate adaption of Lehane’s Gone, Baby Gone.

However this endeavor, the first film that sees him back in the director’s chair since the Best Picture Oscar-winning Argo in 2012, feels like his weakest effort yet.

Sure, Live by Night has all the trappings of the expansive, all-encompassing period epic, visually arresting to a fault with era-specific costumes and faithfully re-created sets. It also offers the necessary condemnation of American greed, prejudice, racism and corruption with the classic story arc of glamourising and romanticizing the underworld lifestyle, and then subsequently tearing it to shreds.

But by trying to pack it all into 129 minutes, the material and storytelling feels stifled and overwrought, leaving the viewer feeling just that little bit shortchanged but not being able to quite put a finger on it as to why.

Could it be that the tackling of multiple responsibilities as director, writer, producer and star has affected Affleck’s ability to tell a cohesively succinct story in riveting detail (like he deftly did in Argo) rather than attempt to cover massive wads of exposition in too broad strokes?

It also doesn’t help that anti-hero Coughlin lacks edge as the lead character, with Affleck choosing to play him too safe to the point of blandness and never once allowing him to yield to the character's nastier, darker side. Scenes, script and motivation start to feel too neat, which undermines the film’s overall absorbing and more intriguing central themes.

Even with commendable supporting acting turns (especially by Sienna Miller, Brendan Gleeson and Chris Cooper) and some stunning sequences like a vintage car chase, a sit-down with the Ku Klux Klan and an elaborate hotel shootout, one can’t help but be left expecting more from Live By Night.

Because we know filmmaker Ben Affleck, at his not overly-cautious crackerjack on-point best, is capable of delivering so much more.

Genevieve Loh's rating: 2.5/5