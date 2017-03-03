Movie review: Logan is a fitting way for Hugh Jackman to say goodbye to Wolverine

SINGAPORE: The film trailer of Logan, set to Johnny Cash’s tear-inducing cover of Nine Inch Nails’ Hurt, should have been indication enough. But who would have believed that after more than 17 years and nine outings as the regenerative mutant, Logan would be a perfect farewell to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine?



One can only imagine the pressure Jackman must have felt in bringing Wolverine to the screen one last time, with an obligation to fans and to a character that changed his career.

While audiences may be used to seeing Wolverine in a typical Marvel popcorn movie, Logan is a welcome expansion of what a cinematic superhero saga can be.

Set in 2029 when mutants are mostly extinct or on the run, the film is a grave, gritty and violent neo-Western, firmly entrenched in the mould and lore of the 1970s Clint Eastwood-Don Siegel classics. Fans will notice that it even directly connects itself to the genre with background clips from Oscar-winning Western Shane.



More dystopian than apocalyptic, it’s a Marvel superhero movie that we’ve never seen before, and this uncharted territory will hopefully set off a new trend for the Marvel Comic universe.



Sure, some detractors might see the film’s need to stand apart from its Marvel family and desire to be taken oh-so-seriously as a tad heavy-handed, self-satisfied and derivative. And the less patient amongst us might even be put off by the film’s often oppressive mood and achingly slow middle.



But director-writer James Mangold sticks to his guns and in doing so, elevates both the drama and characters in this movie to credibility and relatability, even though it is set in an over-the-top, nihilistic, gory and viscerally brutal future. And despite the extreme violence and comic book origins, it's first Marvel movie that feels like it could exist in the real world, which leads to a conclusion of the Wolverine saga in a surprising but ultimately gratifying manner.



Kudos must go to 20th Century Fox for their bold artistic leap alongside Jackman who took a paycut to allow this uncompromising and rightfully foul mouthed R-rated Logan on screen.

An additional shout-out goes to young actress Dafne Keen (playing young Laura with mutant powers similar to Logan) who stands toe-to-toe with veterans like Patrick Stewart as an ailing Professor Xavier with some of the most extraordinary acting by a child actor in recent years.

Most importantly, the acting skills of the phenomenal Stewart (has this thespian ever given a bad performance in anything?) and leading man Jackman, who sinks his claws into every moment of anguish, tenderness and rage, leave us yearning for more Wolverine and Professor X.



Ultimately, this is all we could have expected from a Wolverine movie - and more. It’s not drowning in CGI and try-hard lines, and gives a deeper insight into key relationships.

It’s a Wolverine film that is both violent yet thrilling, funny yet heartbreaking. It’s a brilliant, explosively bloody farewell in an unrelentingly emotional film.

It’s a Wolverine film that is the most fitting goodbye.

Genevieve Loh's rating: 4/5