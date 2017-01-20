Movie Review: Split is a return to form for M Night Shyamalan

SINGAPORE: It has been a shockingly consistent downward career trajectory for a filmmaker who was touted as the new Hitchcock for the next generation when he broke out with the colossal hit The Sixth Sense back in 1999.



So much so, that even diehard M. Night Shyamalan fans who passionately defended the quality of the director’s subsequent films - Unbreakable and Signs - in the face of their more conspicuous flaws, were forced into dismayed silence after a never-ending series of high-profile critical and financial disasters. Movies such as Lady In The Water, The Happening and The Last Airbender generally stank the place out, and left many wondering if the previously celebrated director could save his career.

Which is why if you would have told me that 18 rocky years after The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan had made another good movie, I wouldn’t have believed you.

But here we are in 2017 and celebrating the director’s (almost) return to that groundbreaking form. If Shyamalan was showing hints of his former craftsmanship with last year’s The Visit, then Split is the real comeback his fans have been waiting for.

Truth be told, perceptions of how well this film rates in the genre are likely to be, erm, split. Especially among those film fans who feel permanently put off by the onslaught of Shyamalan-esque twists and tricks. But Split, for all its broad strokes, sees the filmmaker truly return to his Gothic horror film roots, and entertainingly so.

With a story that lies somewhere between a psychological drama, locked-room mystery and abduction B-movie, James McAvoy plays Kevin, a man who suffers from a multiple personality disorder and who abducts a trio of teenage girls. The girls soon find themselves in an underground bunker, left to the devices of their truly unhinged attacker and his 23 personalities.

Shyamalan places his leading man front and center, where he knows that McAvoy and his dramatic prowess will deftly terrify, entertain and amuse even as the more clichéd plot points occasionally stumble.



McAvoy’s fearless, but slightly showy performance is tremendous as he flips from one persona to the next, sometimes within the same scene, with subtle modifications in deportment, body language and evil Jim Carrey-like facial expressions effortlessly conveying a different personality. One would have liked to see how he would have truly played all 23 personalities given a chance, but the film revolves around not more than five of them.



Another standout performer is the fascinating Anya Taylor-Joy (last seen in The Witch and Morgan), who is a revelation as a teenage girl who uses her own history of trauma to try to outsmart Kevin. Together with McAvoy, they both carry the film through to the final act.

Sure, the overall pacing could use with a little tightening. But there are just about enough of Shyamalan's inspired moments - like his nimble balance of horror and pitch-black humour, the disorientation between the absurd and the terrifying, the split-screens, the atmospheric milking of suspenseful incidents - that help gloss over the film's more obvious plot holes.

Do look out for when Shyamalan winks and nudges to one of his earlier works at the end. And when the the cinema lights come up at the end of the movie, let's celebrate the fact that with Split, he is well on his way to cinematic redemption.

Genevieve Loh's rating for Split: 3.5/5