NEW YORK: J. Geils, leader of The Geils Band whose hard-driving hits of the late 1970s and early 1980s included "Centerfold," "Freeze Frame" and "Love Stinks," died on Tuesday at his home in Groton, Massachusetts, police said. He was 71.

Police did not have any immediate details on the cause of death.

