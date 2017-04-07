Najip Ali no longer judge of Astro programme: Report

SINGAPORE: Comedian and host Najip Ali has reportedly been dropped from Malaysian reality TV competition Maharaja Lawak Mega 2017 in the wake of complaints over his televised remarks on Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. The Star reported on Thursday (Apr 6) that he has been taken off the Astro Warna programme, which features comedians trying to outdo each other with skits.



The report comes a day after Singapore broadcaster Mediacorp issued an apology for a segment on its Channel 5 comedy show OK Chope! where Najip and other comedians referenced Mr Najib. Mediacorp said on Thursday that the references were "in poor taste" and that the show was immediately pulled from repeat telecast.

On Thursday, Mediacorp said Channel 5 and freelance artiste Najip continued to receive queries about the OK Chope! episode telecast on Mar 29.



"To recap, on Wednesday morning, Channel 5, with the show’s producers and Mr Najip Ali, apologised in statements that have been widely reported. That same evening's OK Chope! episode started with an apology verbally conveyed by host Ms Vernetta Lopez and Mr Najip Ali on behalf of everyone involved in the programme," the company said in a statement.

"Our production team continues to reflect on the incident and learn from it. We also hope that Najip will be given the space he needs to manage through this difficult period."

