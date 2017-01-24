New 'Star Wars' film titled 'The Last Jedi,' Disney says

LOS ANGELES: The next "Star Wars" movie will be called "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," movie studio Disney said on Monday, and will be released on Dec. 15.

The movie, the second in the newly-energized sci-fi film franchise that focuses on the original characters, will follow the further adventures of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). It had previously been known only as "Episode VIII."

"We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', " Disney said in a statement.

Britain's Rian Johnson is directing the movie.

Fisher shot all of her scenes for the movie before her sudden death in December of a heart attack, Disney said at the time of her passing.

Disney has not released plot details for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" but the cast will include the return of "Force Awakens" cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver and Lupita Nyong'o.

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens," became the third highest grossing movie of all time, taking some US$2 billion at the global box office, after its release in December 2015.

The standalone movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," released in December 2016, has made US$1 billion at the worldwide box office.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)