Nobel saga all over now as Dylan finally gets prize

STOCKHOLM: Bob Dylan got the Nobel Literature prize-giving he wished for on Saturday, a Swedish broadcaster reported, finally receiving his diploma and medal in a private ceremony in Stockholm a world away from the media storm the award has generated.

The Swedish Academy that hands out the Nobels said on Wednesday the media-shy singer-songwriter would get the prize in the "small and intimate setting" he requested while in the city on a two-concert tour.

Swedish TV channel SVT said Academy members confirmed it was handed over to Dylan on Saturday. "It happened in great secrecy," the channel said on its website.

The award divided opinion when it was announced, drawing more mixed publicity when Dylan first stayed silent about it for weeks and then declined to attend December's annual Nobel banquet.

Swedish Academy secretary Sara Danius said earlier this week that Dylan would not give the traditional Nobel lecture this weekend, but that a taped version would probably be sent later.

In order to receive the 8 million Swedish crown (US$900,000)prize, Dylan needs to give a lecture within six months of Dec. 10.

(US$1 = 8.9237 Swedish crowns)

