Oscars ratings for 2017 pacing behind last year in early numbers - Nielsen
- Posted 27 Feb 2017 23:05
REUTERS: ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.
The 22.4 rating is down 4 percent from last year’s show, which ended up translating to 34.4 million, the third-lowest rated since 1974.
ABC will release viewership numbers later on Monday.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
- Reuters