Power Rangers' screening in Malaysia uncertain over gay character

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Tourism and Culture Minister Nazri Aziz on Tuesday (Mar 21) slammed the local censorship board after rumours swirled that the Power Rangers movie would be the latest reboot to face the chopping board.

"I am really depressed with what's happening with our censorship board," the minister told reporters in response to the news, appealing to the authority to reconsider. "We never appointed the censorship board to be our moral guardian."

This comes after the Malaysian Censorship Board wanted a "gay moment" in Disney's live-action version of Beauty and the Beast to be chopped. Disney postponed the movie indefinitely in response but after a massive backlash, local cinemas have now said it will be screened next week without any cuts.

The Power Rangers reboot reportedly features a character - Yellow Ranger Trini - who is questioning her sexuality.

Homosexuality is discouraged by religious leaders in Muslim-majority Malaysia, where sodomy is also criminalised.



Power Rangers is meant to premiere on Thursday, but a check by Channel NewsAsia found that at least two major cinemas in Malaysia were not selling any tickets for the movie.

“To avoid any issues that may arise, we pulled (the movie) from the cinema listing at the moment, as the film is still undergoing the Malaysian Censorship Board’s (LPF) review,” TGV Cinemas senior marketing manager Celeste Koay told Channel NewsAsia.