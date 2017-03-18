Reality TV series Steady Lah! spotlights diversity, community bonds

SINGAPORE: A new Mediacorp Channel 5 reality TV series, Steady Lah!, will cast a spotlight on how community bonds are built in Singapore and celebrate diversity.

The eight-episode series will see local celebrities Rosalyn Lee, aka Rozz, and Bobby Tonelli pose challenges to two foreigners each week to test their knowledge and adaptability to the Singaporean way of life. These challenges include being a Singapore tour guide, social worker or hawker for a day, learning about local arts and sporting activities and keeping our city clean and green.

"The show will be a journey of discovery of all things and places Singaporean, that perhaps even some locals may not have experienced," the press release said.

The show is brought to viewers by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), in collaboration with Mediacorp and The Moving Visuals.

"We are constantly exploring new ways to foster mutual understanding and respect between the increasingly diverse communities in Singapore," said Ms Karen Tan, senior director for public communications division at MCI.

"This is the first time we are doing a reality TV series. We hope, through this show, to foster a greater sense of togetherness through more shared experiences of the way we live, work and play.”

Steady Lah! will debut on Mar 28 on Mediacorp Channel 5, and air every Tuesday, 8.00pm to 8.30pm, until May 16.