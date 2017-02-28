Refunds coming for RFID wristbands at Guns 'N Roses concert: Tech provider

SINGAPORE: The company behind the payment wristbands at Guns N Roses’ first concert in Singapore is assuring customers that they will get refunds for unspent credits, after “many issues” that hampered the system’s successful deployment last Saturday (Feb 25).

Concert-goers had to exchange their tickets for RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) wristbands at the door to be used to buy food and drink. Many were encouraged to buy credits in advance via an online pre-top up eWallet service. They could also top up credits in the bands during the event using cash or a credit card. However, due to long queues, an inadequate number of food and drink stalls and understocking, many concert-goers complained that they could not spend their credits.

Sandpiper Digital Payments, which provided the cashless payment infrastructure, said in a statement on Tuesday that it can identify those who have unspent credits in their eWallet and will be able to refund these back to ticket-holders directly.

For those who did not set up their eWallet and have unspent funds, Sandpiper is currently working with concert organiser LAMC Productions on the best refund solution, it said. The refund will be secured via LAMC’s website.

In the same statement, Sandpiper attributed the many issues that arose with the wristsbands to LAMC’s “inadequate” plans. It added that it had flagged these concerns to LAMC before the event.



"Sandpiper did not feel that six entry queues each for Pen A and Pen B would be

adequate for an event with over 30,000 people. However, it is the final decision of the

organisers and their team to follow or ignore our recommendations," it said.



The company noted that LAMC provided space for two top-up stations consisting of eight cashiers for cash and credit card top-ups, "which in retrospect, did not cover the demand". Two stations did not materialise due to "slow" set-up of onsite infrastructure, Sandpiper added.

It also said its suggestions to LAMC on signage were not followed, adding to confusion on the ground.

Sandpiper added that it has successfully delivered cashless payment at over 30 stadiums and 200 venues within the last year. "On an individual venue level, we see RFID helping to speed up entry and prevent scalping. However, during Guns 'N Roses, the full potential of RFID could not be deployed,” said James Kane, director of Sandpiper Asia.

LAMC has been contacted for comment.