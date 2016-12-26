'Rogue One' dominating holiday box office, 'Sing' solid

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" remains powerful at the U.S. holiday box office with a dominant US$15 million on Christmas Eve and projections of a US$120 million-plus haul over the six-day Dec. 21-26 period.

Illumination-Universal's animated comedy "Sing" easily led the rest of the pack on Christmas Eve with a solid US$7.9 million, followed by Sony's "Passengers" with US$2.9 million, Fox's "Assassin's Creed" with US$2.2 million and Fox's "Why Him?" with US$1.8 million.

Paramount launched Denzel Washington-Viola Davis's "Fences" with US$750,000 at 1,547 sites in Saturday night showings and plans to expand the drama to about 2,200 locations Sunday.

Overall moviegoing slowed on Christmas Eve, as is typical, with "Rogue One" falling about 33 percent from Friday and "Sing" declining about 40 percent. Business should rebound sharply on Christmas Day on Sunday and on Monday, an official holiday for many.

Disney-Lucas film's "Rogue One," starring Felicity Jones, wound up business on Christmas Eve with about US$260 million domestically in its first nine days and is projected to finish the holiday on Monday with about US$327 million. That will be enough to pull it past "Suicide Squad" as the eighth highest domestic grosser of the year.

"Rogue One," the eighth Star Wars movie, is running about 42 percent behind the pace "Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens," which opened a year ago and grossed a still-stunning US$571 million in its first 11 days on its way to a record US$948 million domestic total.

"Sing" is projected to come in a second with about US$71.5 million over the six days - in line with forecasts - followed by the Jennifer Lawrence-Chris Pratt sci-fier "Passengers" at about US$29 million to US$30 million and videogame adaptation "Assassin's Creed" at US$22.6 million.

James Franco's romantic comedy "Why Him?," which opened Friday, is forecast to finish the four-day weekend with about US$14.4 million.

Martin Scorsese's historical drama "Silence" is projected to finish the four days with US$170,000 at four theaters. The film stars Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver as 17th century priests who face brutal persecution in Japan.

"Patriots Day," from CBS Films and Lionsgate, took in US$34,336 on Christmas Eve from seven locations and is project to wind up the six-day holiday break with about US$280,000. The Boston Marathon bombing movie is directed by Peter Berg and stars Mark Wahlberg.