Roman Polanski loses latest bid to end US rape case from abroad
Filmmaker Roman Polanski on Monday lost another bid to end his 1970s rape case without serving more time behind bars when a Los Angeles judge ruled that the French-Polish director could not seek redress from the courts while still a fugitive.
- Posted 04 Apr 2017 09:00
LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Roman Polanski on Monday lost another bid to end his 1970s rape case without serving more time behind bars when a Los Angeles judge ruled that the French-Polish director could not seek redress from the courts while still a fugitive.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)
- Reuters