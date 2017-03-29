Singapore-based Henry Golding lands lead role in Crazy Rich Asians film: Report

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based Henry Golding has landed a lead role in the film adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians.

Golding will play Nick Young in the film adaptation of Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel, which is being directed by Jon M. Chu. Fresh Off the Boat actress Constance Wu has already been cast in the movie, which tells the the story of wealthy families living in Singapore.

Chu told Channel NewsAsia that "Henry is fantastic!"

"We scoured the world for the perfect blend of world traveller, prince, and lover," he said. "But who would have guessed that he was right where the book said he would be... Singapore!"

Golding is represented in Singapore by FLY Entertainment. According to its website, his father is from England and his mother from Sarawak, Malaysia. He is a fully trained hairstylist turned host and presenter.

Just celebrating with @henrygolding as we announce his feature film debut as #CrazyRichAsians heartthrob Nick Young!! Got him a WB hat :) pic.twitter.com/TdBPWxVuav — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) March 29, 2017

His previous works include Channel NewsAsia productions Food Reformers and Don't Mess With Us. He has also appeared on The Travel Show on the BBC.

FLY Entertainment told Channel NewsAsia that it is not allowed to confirm speculation about casting.