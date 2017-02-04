Singapore film-maker Kirsten Tan's POP AYE wins another international award

SINGAPORE: Local film-maker Kirsten Tan and her film POP AYE has clinched another international accolade, this time winning the VPRO Big Screen Award at International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017.

Tan wrote in her Facebook page on Saturday (Feb 4) that the award was "truly completely unexpected", especially coming on the heels of the film's Sundance award. POP AYE won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Screenwriting, a first for a Singaporean film and its director.

"It's an enormous honour, especially as a first time filmmaker. I am immensely grateful. I'm also particularly happy about this award because the winning film will screen in Dutch cinemas," she wrote.

"It means a lot to me that POP AYE seems to be able to find traction both on the festival circuit as well as in theatrical release, as these are worlds that don't always necessarily go together."

POP AYE was one of eight films shortlisted for the Big Screen Award, and the winning film's director would receive 15,000 euros as well as another 15,000 euros for the film's theatrical release in the Netherlands, according to the competition's website.