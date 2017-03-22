Singapore filmmaker Tan Pin Pin’s new film nominated in 3 international festivals

SINGAPORE: Local filmmaker Tan Pin Pin's latest documentary In Time To Come has been nominated for Best International Documentary at three prestigious documentary film festivals in Switzerland, Canada and Brazil.

Tan’s latest documentary - a meditation on time and life in Singapore structured around the opening and sealing of two time capsules - will first be competing in that category at Visions du Reel in Nyon, Switzerland, next month.



The Swiss festival is a platform for international documentary excellence since 1969 and a qualifying festival for both the Academy Awards and the European Film Awards. Selected as one of the 132 films out of 3,000 submissions, In Time To Come will also make its world premiere at the festival, which runs from Apr 21-29.

The film will then be screened back to back at Hot Docs in Toronto, Canada, and It’s All True (É Tudo Verdade) in São Paolo, Brazil. Known for its industry conference and market, the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival is North America’s largest documentary festival while The É Tudo Verdade International Documentary Film Festival is considered one of the foremost documentary film festivals in Latin America.

At both festivals, In Time To Come has been nominated for Best International Documentary.

A COMMENTARY ON RITUALS IN PUBLIC LIFE

Known for her astute documentaries about Singapore, Tan is the award-winning filmmaker of Singapore GaGa, Invisible City, the Student Academy Award-winning Moving House and To Singapore, With Love. She most recently contributed to the historic SG50 omnibus film 7 Letters with her short Pineapple Town.

The critically lauded To Singapore, With Love, which won her Best Director at the Dubai International Film Festival, is perhaps her most controversial work. Back in 2014, the documentary about the lives of nine Singaporean political exiles was given the rare NAR by the then-Media Development Authority. NAR stands for “Not Allowed for All Ratings”, which means the film is not for exhibition or distribution in Singapore.

Tan told Channel NewsAsia that this new piece of work “is very different in tone and treatment from To Singapore, with Love”.

“Shot over four years, it is a far more deliberate and contemplative film,” she said. “It is a commentary on rituals in public life in Singapore.”

She added that In Time To Come was actually conceived in 2012, even before To Singapore, With Love and Pineapple Town which were released in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

“It is only now, five years later, that it is completed,” she said. “If there was a challenge in making this film, it is finding a quiet time to think, shoot and edit a film that is a meditation about time.”

Ahead of the launch of the documentary at these international festivals, Tan says she is “looking forward to sharing a vision of Singapore with audiences the world over”.

FILM ALREADY GARNERING PLAUDITS

Said Visions du Reel artistic director Barisone Luciano: “We loved the visual set-up of In Time To Come. Based on a distant, cold and sometimes surreal observation of Singapore society, it is, in itself, a time capsule.”

In Time To Come was made with the support of the Singapore Film Commission’s New Talent Feature Grant awarded in 2013, a G2D Post Production Award won at the Hong Kong – Asia Film Financing Forum and an Artist Residency at Nanyang Technological University’s Centre for Contemporary Art, Singapore.

It will also be showing at the Art of the Real festival, put on by the Film Society of Lincoln Center in New York.

“We are delighted to welcome Tan Pin Pin back to the Art of the Real festival for the second time in three years,” said Dennis Lim, director of Programming for Lincoln Center. “In Time To Come cements Pin Pin's position as Singapore's most adventurous and thoughtful documentarian, a filmmaker who handles complex themes with sensitivity and intelligence.”

In Time To Come will be released in Singapore in the second half of 2017, with more details to be announced later.