Singapore films like Ilo Ilo and Mee Pok Man available for the first time on iTunes

/lHONG KONG: For the first time, Singapore films such as Anthony Chen's award-winning Ilo Ilo and Eric Khoo's groundbreaking Mee Pok Man as well as 12 Storeys, will be available for rent and purchase on iTunes. This was announced on Monday (Mar 13) by Mocha Chai Laboratories founder and Singaporean filmmaker Chai Yee-Wei at the 2017 Hong Kong Film Mart.



The films will be available from mid-2017 onwards, thanks to Chai's new company - A Little Seed - an Apple iTunes aggregator. Objectifs Centre for Photography and Filmmaking will do the content curation for A Little Seed.



Selected Singapore films such as Army Daze are already on iTunes, but there has not been a slate of old and new Singaporean classics such as these.



Said Chai: “A Little Seed was set up with the goal to work with many independent filmmakers, especially those in Asia. Many of whom had wonderful works which are not available on any platform today. I feel that iTunes would be a great platform to ensure that people around the world can have access to them easily."



The first expected wave will see a rollout of a slate of 10 to 12 films from June, including Boo Junfeng's Sandcastle, Ken Kwek's Unlucky Plaza and Raihan Halim's Banting.



The historic SG50 omnibus 7 Letters which was executive produced by Royston Tan is also on the list.



"7 Letters is a love letter to Singapore written by 7 Singaporean filmmakers and we are extremely excited to premiere it on iTunes," said Tan.



For Objectifs Centre, which has been dedicated to promoting and distributing Singapore independent films since 2003, lending its curatorial expertise to A Little Seeds is a natural collaboration and an extension of their passion for local content. With titles such as Tan Pin Pin's Singapore GaGa and Yong Mun Chee's Where the Road Meets the Sun under its independent DVD label for Southeast Asian films, Objectifs has worked with overseas digital platforms for several years.



Objectifs’ director Yuni Hadi said platforms such as iTunes could help broaden the audience base for Singapore films, especially for independent projects that want to find exhibition beyond the festival circuit and generally receive limited theatrical release. "Independent filmmakers are still learning about the rules of digital distribution and understanding contracts and technical deliverables. We have to participate in order to get to the next step of where we want to take Singapore cinema," she said.



“It's absolutely wonderful that the restored version of 12 Storeys will be available on iTunes this year as it's the 20th anniversary of the film. A whole new generation will be able to watch the first Singaporean film to be invited to the Cannes Film Festival 20 years ago. How time flies,” said Eric Khoo.

"When our last reprint of Ilo Ilo’s DVDs in Singapore sold out, there were so many who asked how they could see the film again," said Cannes winner Chen. "iTunes serves as a wonderful platform to share our film to audiences both old and new."

