Singapore's Ai-Ling Lee misses out on Oscars for La La Land

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ai-Ling Lee has missed out on an Oscar for her work on La La Land.



She was nominated in two categories: Best Sound Editing, along with Andy Nelson and Steve A. Morrow, and Best Sound Mixing, along with Mildred Iatrou Morgan.



La La Land lost out to Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge in sound mixing, while Arrival took the Oscar for sound editing at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday (Feb 27).



Lee has a long track record in Hollywood, working on films such as Godzilla, Man of Steel and The Maze Runner.