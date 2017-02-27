Singaporean Ai-Ling Lee still a winner despite losing the Oscar

SINGAPORE: Despite losing what would have been a historic Oscar first to Hacksaw Ridge in the Best Sound Mixing category and then to Arrival in the Sound Editing category on Monday (Feb 27), sound editor Ai-Ling Lee is still very much a winner.

The Singaporean made Oscar history when the Academy announced her double nomination in January for her work on the celebrated film La La Land. Not only did Lee become the first Asian woman to be nominated in her category, she and teammate Mildred Iatrou Morgan also made cinematic history by becoming the first all-female team to be nominated for Sound Editing.

These are big strides in categories traditionally dominated by men. And the fact that this is Lee’s first go at the Oscars makes it all the more astounding. Not too shabby for the 38-year-old who graduated from the now-defunct School of Audio Engineering in Singapore

“I didn’t know about all these “first” statistics or trivia. It was only over time doing press, did we start finding out,” she told Channel NewsAsia over a telephone interview from Los Angeles, one day before the Oscars. “The main thing for me, it already felt that we achieved a lot just from getting a nomination … we’re all just trying to enjoy the moment.”

It’s been a flurry of events, parties and press interviews leading up to Hollywood’s biggest night, said Lee, but she told Channel NewsAsia that she couldn’t and wouldn’t want to speculate on a possible win.

If she had indeed taken home the big prize, Lee would have been the first Singaporean to win the coveted golden Oscar statuette. Animator Nickson Fong, who holds the title of being the first Singaporean honoured with an Academy, was presented with a certificate and not the statuette when he won the Academy’s Scientific and Technical Achievement Award back in 2013 for inventing a revolutionary 3D animation technique.

All that said, Lee is still a winner in terms of breaking through barriers - both as an Asian and as a woman in an industry as tough and competitive as Hollywood. She sees it as being “lucky and fortunate that people wanted to take a chance on me.”

“I feel very honoured just being nominated,” she said. “Because it’s voted by your peers.”

And as far as breaking ground in terms of diversity in the sound crafts and being acknowledged, Lee, who first moved to Hollywood in 1998 in the hope of carving a career for herself, believes that we will see more of that in the future.

“I’m really happy that this is happening more often now,” she said. “Over the years, I’m seeing more and more young women coming out from film school who are actually interested in sound design or sound mixing and that’s a really, really good thing.”

She gave the example of Joi McMillon who was nominated in the Best Editing Academy Award category for her work in Moonlight.

“I remember reading that one of the Moonlight picture editor is the first female African American nominated (for Best Editing). So this, all this, is really great progress. I really hope we can get more diversity involved in the sound department.”

As for what advice she has for young Asians aspiring to break into Hollywood, Lee says it’s all about the contacts you build. “And keep trying," she said. "Keep working hard to prove yourself. In this field, it’s all about word of mouth and recommendations. Keep working hard and soon someone will notice.”

And if Singaporean or Asian filmmakers are interested in working with a fellow countryman, do give Lee a call.

“I’m always open to it. I just haven’t been approached before,” she said. “ It really depends on schedules and work style but I am open to it. “