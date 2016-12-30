Singer Trey Songz arrested after concert outburst - police

REUTERS: R&B singer Trey Songz was arrested after throwing microphones and other equipment off the stage when his concert in Detroit apparently was cut short, police said on Thursday.

A police sergeant was treated for a concussion after being hit on the head with an object, Detroit Police Department spokesman Dan Donakowski said.

The 32-year-old Songz, whose given name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested on suspicion of malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest, Donakowski said. He was still being held at a police detention center Thursday morning.

Songz was nearing the end of his set at the Joe Louis Arena around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he was directed to finish up, Donakowski said.

Songz then became "belligerent" and started throwing microphones, speakers and other items off the stage, Donakowski said.

Representatives for the artist could not be immediately reached for comment.

Celebrity news website TMZ posted a video of Songz saying the venue had threatened to cut off his microphone because he was "taking too much time" and then saying he would go "crazy" if it did.

Another video retweeted by the official Trey Songz Twitter account appeared to show Songz, who was headlining the concert with fellow R&B singer Chris Brown, walk from the stage and into the crowd.

The video, which appeared to have been captured by a fan's cell phone, showed Songz interacting with the audience for about a minute before he walks back on stage and is escorted away. The tweet also stated, "They turned off his mic."

Songz has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and won the BET award for best male R&B artist in 2010. The two most recent of his six albums both debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer also has featured prominently in several movies, including "Baggage Claim" and "Texas Chainsaw 3D," an installment of the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" film franchise.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Bill Trott)