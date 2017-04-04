Sundance winner Kirsten Tan: 'I hope real change will happen in Singapore society'

SINGAPORE: What does one do when Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong singles you out on his Facebook page to congratulate you on your momentous Sundance Film Festival win?

If you’re filmmaker Kirsten Tan who made history when her debut feature film POP AYE won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Screenwriting at the renowned festival earlier this year, you find yourself spending an inordinate amount of time deciding how to respond.

“It took a long time for me to decide on ‘Should I reply him? Should I not? But what should I say?’ she told Channel NewsAsia with a laugh. “In the end, I just went with ‘Thank you’. I could hardly believe it when I saw PM Lee’s Facebook update … I felt extremely honoured.”

For the 36-year-old New York-based Singaporean, it’s all been “very surreal”, especially when she was also celebrated by Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam (on his Facebook) and Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ke Kung in Parliament as a shining example of pursuing one’s passion.

But the National Arts Council’s 2015 Young Artist Award winner also hopes all this will spark a “real change”.

“I’m very honoured that they paid attention to me and the film,” she said. “But I do hope that real change will happen in our Singaporean society, that in some ways, this is not just a lip-service to one Singaporean who has done well.”

She continued: “I hope to see (more) Singaporeans who will really put themselves into things they believe in, whether it’s sports or films or the arts … that it is possible, even though personally it felt really impossible from the start.”

The historic Sundance win cemented POP AYE as the first-ever Singapore film and Tan herself, the first ever Singaporean to achieve such a feat at what is arguably the most prestigious independent film festival in the United States. Her film about a disenchanted Thai architect and the redemptive journey he takes with his long-lost elephant was already globally feted since its inception, landing a multitude of grants and awards including the top monetary prize at the 2014 TorinoFilmLab, being selected for 2015 Cannes Film Festival’s Cinefondation’s L’Atelier and most recently, Rotterdam Film Festival’s VPRO Big Screen Award.

But how about addressing the other elephant in the room - do Singaporean filmmakers only get recognition back home after winning accolades on an international stage?

“Unfortunately, film is one of those careers where either you make it or you break it. And I think that happens everywhere else in the world, not just Singapore,” she candidly shared. “But the added pressure in Singapore is that our society is a very pragmatic one. We have a really high standard of living and that really is through no fault of anyone … The whole idea of the arts, of culture becomes something you only do when you have the time - sometimes not even something you do when you have time.”

“I wish that it would be easier too but in some ways, this is it situation we’re born with,” she continued. “But as one of my favourite sayings goes 'It’s not the cards that you’re dealt with, it’s how you play those cards'.”

And play those cards right she did.

“Getting a grant on a pragmatic level is very important because you need money to make films,” she said. “And awards are of course always a welcome validation. But for me, I try not to peg my self-worth to them. If not, it can get very depressing!”

The self-confessed perfectionist revealed that she always tries to give her everything for every project she goes into, whether it’s a huge feature film, a tiny short film or a commercial project. Which is why she feels that winning awards and accolades doesn’t add pressure.

“I feel that this win doesn’t stress me more because I already stress myself a lot!” she said. “Once I start making a film, I don’t think about anything else. It’s bad to say but I don’t think about my friends, or my family. It’s really just about the film. In some ways, I don’t think these wins will change my modus operandi much when I make films.”

But how does she feel about joining that exclusive club of acclaimed Singaporean female filmmakers, the special rare few like Tan Pin Pin and Wee Lilin who have been tirelessly paving the way for the next generation?

“I never set up to be that person. But now that I’ve become that person, I kind of welcome it,” she said. “Right now … I do want to go as far as I can just to make things easier for the next batch of people. And I feel that somehow in some ways that’s how society changes.”

“I think Joseph Schooling said something like: 'The first one through the door is usually the one who gets the bloodiest'. And when I read that I was like, ‘Yes that’s true!’ Every time I step on a film set, I do see crew who are not used to female filmmakers. But I don’t mind being that person who tells them, ‘Hey it’s okay, you can trust me!’ Even though it’s not that common, we (female filmmakers) exist.”

And as excited as this trailblazer feels to be finally showing POP AYE in cinemas across, Tan doesn’t want her fellow countrymen to go easy on her.

“I don’t want the Singapore audience to just give me an advantage just because I’m a local Singapore filmmaker,” she said. “In some ways, I want to win them over because the film stands on its own merits. I don’t want it to be like 'friend, friend' … If they don’t like it, then maybe it’s something for me to think about, and see how I can improve to make my next film better.

“But of course if they like it, then I’ll be overjoyed.”

POP AYE opens in Singapore Apr 13.